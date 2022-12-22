Dr. Jodi Langer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Langer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jodi Langer, MD
Overview
Dr. Jodi Langer, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Lawrenceville771 Old Norcross Rd Ste 260, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (229) 999-7312Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Dacula2089 Teron Trce, Dacula, GA 30019 Directions (770) 285-8798Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Langer?
excellent
About Dr. Jodi Langer, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1639325194
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Langer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Langer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Langer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Langer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
121 patients have reviewed Dr. Langer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Langer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Langer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Langer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.