Overview

Dr. Jodi Langer, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Langer works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Lawrenceville in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Dacula, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Warts and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.