Dr. Jodi Kresch, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kresch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jodi Kresch, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jodi Kresch, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Michigan State Univ College of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Kresch works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rochester Medical Group3950 S Rochester Rd Ste 1200, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 844-6000
-
2
Oakland Neurology Center, PC633 South Blvd E Ste 1300, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 299-0000
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kresch?
I was seen by another Doctor at the practice earlier this year. Had to return and Dr Kresch explained things clearly and answered all of my questions. She listened intently and made me feel at ease about the next steps. Got in to see her within 4 weeks which is incredible for a specialist. Would send my family to her if needed.
About Dr. Jodi Kresch, DO
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1538307376
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State Univ College of Osteopathic Med
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kresch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kresch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kresch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kresch works at
Dr. Kresch has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kresch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kresch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kresch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kresch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kresch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.