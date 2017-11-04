Dr. Jodi Goh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jodi Goh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jodi Goh, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Goh works at
Locations
-
1
S&w Corporation550 S Beretania St Ste 601, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 691-8877
Hospital Affiliations
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goh?
Dr, Goh is thee absolute best physicain I have ever had!! I am so grateful I found her. She is extremely understanding, compassionate, caring and professional. I cannot say enough wonderful things about her. She is a ‘real doctor’ in that she listens carefully to what you’re saying, has great suggestions and her follow-up is exceptional. I wish there were more doctors like her because unfortunately she’s left HFPC. The likelihood of my finding a physician as wonderful as her are slim to none.
About Dr. Jodi Goh, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1447438494
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goh accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goh works at
Dr. Goh has seen patients for Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Goh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.