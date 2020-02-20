Dr. Jodi Gerdes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerdes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jodi Gerdes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jodi Gerdes, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, TN. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center and Sumner Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Gerdes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
JG Vascular Surgery204 Medical Dr, Lafayette, TN 37083 Directions (629) 219-7886
-
2
JG Vascular Surgery405 Steam Plant Rd Ste 102, Gallatin, TN 37066 Directions (629) 219-7885
-
3
JG Vascular Surgery353 New Shackle Island Rd Ste 222B, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Directions (629) 219-7887
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
- Sumner Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gerdes?
Dr. Gerdes is always professional and courteous when speaking with her. Her staff are always helpful when speaking with them.
About Dr. Jodi Gerdes, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1033313127
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY
- Phoenix Integrated
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gerdes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerdes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gerdes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gerdes works at
Dr. Gerdes has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerdes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerdes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerdes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerdes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerdes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.