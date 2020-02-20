Overview

Dr. Jodi Gerdes, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, TN. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center and Sumner Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gerdes works at Tennessee Heart and Vascular - Lafayette in Lafayette, TN with other offices in Gallatin, TN and Hendersonville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.