Dr. Jodi Ganz, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jodi Ganz, MD is a Dermatologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS.

Dr. Ganz works at Olansky Dermatology Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Roswell, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Olansky Dermatology Associates
    3379 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 500, Atlanta, GA 30326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 355-5484
    Olansky Dermatology Associates
    11755 Pointe Pl Ste B2, Roswell, GA 30076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 355-5484

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 21, 2022
    Dr. Ganz is compassionate and kind. She treated my son and is very invested in his care. She spent a lot of time with him and is willing to always answer all my questions. She has great bedside manner.
    Bryant — Oct 21, 2022
    About Dr. Jodi Ganz, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518969799
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
    Medical Education

