Dr. Jodi Friedman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Irvine and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Friedman works at UCLA Health Internal Medicine in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

