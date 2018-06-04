Dr. Jodi Fox-Mellul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox-Mellul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jodi Fox-Mellul, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jodi Fox-Mellul, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mullica Hill, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from BEN GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Elmer, Inspira Medical Center Vineland and Inspira Medical Center Woodbury.
Dr. Fox-Mellul works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Inspira Med Grp Endcrnlgy/Pdtry155 Bridgeton Pike Ste B, Mullica Hill, NJ 08062 Directions (856) 223-0965
Hospital Affiliations
- Inspira Medical Center Elmer
- Inspira Medical Center Vineland
- Inspira Medical Center Woodbury
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fox-Mellul?
She is kind and caring , and explains all treatments using language I can understand.
About Dr. Jodi Fox-Mellul, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1053616631
Education & Certifications
- BEN GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fox-Mellul has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fox-Mellul accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fox-Mellul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fox-Mellul works at
Dr. Fox-Mellul has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fox-Mellul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox-Mellul. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox-Mellul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fox-Mellul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fox-Mellul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.