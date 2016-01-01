See All Dermatologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Jodi Fiedler, MD

Dermatology
4 (79)
Call for new patient details
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jodi Fiedler, MD is a dermatologist in Boca Raton, FL. Dr. Fiedler completed a residency at Mt Sinai School Of Med. She currently practices at DERMPARTNERS and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Fiedler is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermpartners Inc.
    21020 State Road 7 Ste 120, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 883-5640
  2. 2
    Robert E Topper MD
    9970 Central Park Blvd N Ste 102, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 883-5640

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Ambetter
  • Anthem
  • Assurant Health
  • AvMed
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Coventry Health Care
  • Coventry Health Care of Florida
  • EmblemHealth
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Golden Rule
  • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
  • Healthfirst
  • Humana
  • Locals (any local)
  • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
  • Medical Mutual of Ohio
  • MultiPlan
  • MVP Health Care
  • Neighborhood Health Plan
  • Tricare
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Jodi Fiedler, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 28 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1710987300
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Mt Sinai School Of Med
Internship
  • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
Medical Education
  • MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
Undergraduate School
  • Cornell University
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
  • Broward Health Coral Springs
  • West Boca Medical Center

Patient Satisfaction

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 79 ratings
Patient Ratings (79)
5 Star
(51)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(4)
2 Star
(3)
1 Star
(18)
