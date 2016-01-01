Dr. Fiedler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jodi Fiedler, MD
Overview
Dr. Jodi Fiedler, MD is a dermatologist in Boca Raton, FL. Dr. Fiedler completed a residency at Mt Sinai School Of Med. She currently practices at DERMPARTNERS and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Fiedler is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Dermpartners Inc.21020 State Road 7 Ste 120, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 883-5640
Robert E Topper MD9970 Central Park Blvd N Ste 102, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 883-5640
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Jodi Fiedler, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai School Of Med
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
- Cornell University
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- West Boca Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Fiedler?
Frequently Asked Questions
