Dr. Jodi Ferro, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jodi Ferro, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Obstetrics and Gynecology - Westlake Village32144 Agoura Rd Ste 100, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (805) 557-7180
Oxnard Office2100 Solar Dr Ste 202, Oxnard, CA 93036 Directions (805) 278-2415
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Dr. Ferro is an Amazing Dr. She delivered my daughter in 2011 and was the absolute Best. Her care for me was not just a Dr that card but also a caring and wonderful friend. I wish she was closer to Camarillo or Oxnard.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285810762
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- University Of California, Santa Barbara
Dr. Ferro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferro speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.