Dr. Jochen Lorch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jochen Lorch, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Universitaet Regensburg, Medizinische Fakultaet and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Dana - Farber Cancer Institute.
Dr. Lorch works at
Locations
Northwestern Medical Group676 N St Clair St Arkes Pavilion Ste 850, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-6180
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Dana - Farber Cancer Institute
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Lorch! He takes his time with you, explains chemotherapy very well and is a great doctor. His entire team is always available for questions and they all work well together. You will receive the best medical care from him and his team.
About Dr. Jochen Lorch, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English, French
- 1518913094
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Universitaet Regensburg, Medizinische Fakultaet
