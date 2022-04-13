Overview

Dr. Jochen Lorch, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Universitaet Regensburg, Medizinische Fakultaet and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Dana - Farber Cancer Institute.



Dr. Lorch works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.