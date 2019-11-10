Overview

Dr. Jocelyne Miller, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lebanon, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center and Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.



Dr. Miller works at Associates In Gastroenterology in Lebanon, TN with other offices in Mount Juliet, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.