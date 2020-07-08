Dr. Zuniga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jocelyn Zuniga, MD
Overview
Dr. Jocelyn Zuniga, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Dr. Zuniga works at
Locations
Jocelyn Zuniga Md11525 Brookshire Ave Ste 302, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (562) 904-2821
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zuniga?
Very friendly and attentive to our needs. Calls (herself) with results and discusses any concerns we may have.
About Dr. Jocelyn Zuniga, MD
- Pediatrics
- 48 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zuniga accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zuniga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zuniga speaks Tagalog.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Zuniga. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuniga.
