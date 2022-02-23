Dr. Jocelyn Rieder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rieder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jocelyn Rieder, MD
Overview
Dr. Jocelyn Rieder, MD is an Urology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN.
Dr. Rieder works at
Locations
-
1
Park Nicollet Health Services 5400 Building5400 Excelsior Blvd, Minneapolis, MN 55416 Directions (952) 993-1000
-
2
Park Nicollet Specialty Center3900 Park Nicollet Blvd, Minneapolis, MN 55416 Directions (952) 993-3190
-
3
Park Nicollet Pharmacy St Louis Park3850 Park Nicollet Blvd, Minneapolis, MN 55416 Directions (952) 993-3400
-
4
Park Nicollet9555 Upland Ln N, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (952) 993-3190
Hospital Affiliations
- Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rieder?
Dr Rieder is highly qualified, gentle, exceptionally kind, and is patience personified. I feel blessed to be in her care.
About Dr. Jocelyn Rieder, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1245456896
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rieder has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rieder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rieder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rieder works at
Dr. Rieder has seen patients for Painful Urination (Dysuria), TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rieder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rieder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rieder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rieder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rieder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.