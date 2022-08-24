See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Myrtle Beach, SC
Dr. Jocelyn Myers, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jocelyn Myers, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine|Stony Brook University Medical Center and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.

Dr. Myers works at Carolina Health Specialists in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Abnormal Thyroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Carolina Health Specialists - Specialties
    945 82nd Pkwy Ste 3, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 944-6208
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Grand Strand Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Aug 24, 2022
    Upon being called back by Troy, Dr. Meyers Nurse, I felt important. Troy spent a lot of time with me getting background information. Then, Dr. Meyers came in and she spent even more time with me. She seemed interested in my concerns and trying to help me reach my goals. I am excited to go back for my for future appointments. Dr. Meyers is already my favorite Endocrinologist that I've ever seen.
    Penny S Reynolds — Aug 24, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Jocelyn Myers, MD
    About Dr. Jocelyn Myers, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1063498335
    Education & Certifications

    • Montefiore Medical Center|Montefiore Medical Center - Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    • Mount Sanai - New York University Health System
    • Stony Brook U, School of Medicine|Stony Brook University Medical Center
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
