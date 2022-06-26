See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Jocelyn Ivie, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
Overview

Dr. Jocelyn Ivie, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University Of Southern California and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and MountainView Hospital.

Dr. Ivie works at Women s Health Associates of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Women s Health Associates of Southern Nevada
    8285 W Arby Ave Ste 380, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 213-5848
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Women s Health Associates of Southern Nevada
    2580 Saint Rose Pkwy Ste 140, Henderson, NV 89074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 213-5851
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
  • MountainView Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Teachers Health Trust
    • Tricare

    Jun 26, 2022
    Dr. Ivie is great. I have been with her for 10 years. I have epilepsy and got pregnant. She was able to communicate with a specialist very well. She took very care of me during my pregnancy. She has always answered my questions.
    About Dr. Jocelyn Ivie, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1598758310
    Education & Certifications

Residency

    • White Memorial Medical Center
    • White Memorial Medical Center
    • University Of Southern California
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jocelyn Ivie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ivie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ivie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ivie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ivie has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ivie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Ivie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ivie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ivie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ivie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

