Dr. Jocelyn Ivie, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jocelyn Ivie, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University Of Southern California and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and MountainView Hospital.
Dr. Ivie works at
Women s Health Associates of Southern Nevada8285 W Arby Ave Ste 380, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 213-5848Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Women s Health Associates of Southern Nevada2580 Saint Rose Pkwy Ste 140, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 213-5851Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- MountainView Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Teachers Health Trust
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Ivie is great. I have been with her for 10 years. I have epilepsy and got pregnant. She was able to communicate with a specialist very well. She took very care of me during my pregnancy. She has always answered my questions.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1598758310
- White Memorial Medical Center
- White Memorial Medical Center
- University Of Southern California
Dr. Ivie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ivie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ivie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ivie has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ivie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ivie speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Ivie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ivie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ivie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ivie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.