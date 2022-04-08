Dr. Jocelyn Hewitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hewitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jocelyn Hewitt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jocelyn Hewitt, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary and Providence Hospital.
Dr. Hewitt works at
Locations
-
1
Mobile Diagnostic Center - Midtown2505 Old Shell Rd, Mobile, AL 36607 Directions (251) 660-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
- Providence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hewitt?
I love Dr. Hewitt, she’s been my doctor for six years , I very much appreciate her I would give her a 10 out of 10.
About Dr. Jocelyn Hewitt, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1407047129
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hewitt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hewitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hewitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hewitt works at
Dr. Hewitt has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hewitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hewitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hewitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hewitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hewitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.