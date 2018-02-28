Dr. Jocelyn Galang Ray, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galang Ray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jocelyn Galang Ray, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jocelyn Galang Ray, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Phenix City, AL.
Dr. Galang Ray works at
Locations
Premier Dental Group2409 Sportsman Dr, Phenix City, AL 36867 Directions (334) 384-0624
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent dentist caring & professional doing excellent work !
About Dr. Jocelyn Galang Ray, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1720193261
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galang Ray has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galang Ray accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galang Ray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Galang Ray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galang Ray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galang Ray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galang Ray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.