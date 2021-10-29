See All General Surgeons in Palo Alto, CA
Dr. Jocelyn Dunn, MD

Breast Surgery
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jocelyn Dunn, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center and Stanford Health Care.

Dr. Dunn works at Jocelyn J. Dunn, M.D., Treatment of Breast Disease in Palo Alto, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic & Reconstructive Inc
    900 Welch Rd Ste 110, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 322-1737

  • Mills-peninsula Medical Center
  • Stanford Health Care

Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 29, 2021
    Two time surgery patient. Dr Dunn is so attentive before, during and after surgery. She really cares about her patients and gives her all to ensure their well being!
    About Dr. Jocelyn Dunn, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1689684961
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Stanford University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford University
