See All Pediatricians in Albany, NY
Dr. Jocelyn Celestin, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jocelyn Celestin, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jocelyn Celestin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MONTEMORELOS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.

Dr. Celestin works at Allergy Asthma Immunology Ctr in Albany, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy Asthma Immunology Ctr
    176 Washington Avenue Ext Ste 102, Albany, NY 12203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 264-2510

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Albany Medical Center Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Asthma
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Combined Immunity Deficiency Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
IgM Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Severe Combined Immunodeficiency Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
X-Linked Agammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Celestin?

    Oct 28, 2020
    Have always had excellent experiences with Dr. Celestin. He takes time, listens and addresses my concerns. I have mild asthma and allergies, and he has helped with both of them immensely.
    — Oct 28, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jocelyn Celestin, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jocelyn Celestin, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Celestin to family and friends

    Dr. Celestin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Celestin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jocelyn Celestin, MD.

    About Dr. Jocelyn Celestin, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710989249
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MONTEMORELOS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jocelyn Celestin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Celestin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Celestin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Celestin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Celestin works at Allergy Asthma Immunology Ctr in Albany, NY. View the full address on Dr. Celestin’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Celestin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Celestin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Celestin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Celestin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jocelyn Celestin, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.