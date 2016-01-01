Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jocelyn Brown, MD
Overview
Dr. Jocelyn Brown, MD is a Child Abuse Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Child Abuse Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from U Paris VII, France and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
ACN West - Child Advocacy Center722 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
About Dr. Jocelyn Brown, MD
- Child Abuse Pediatrics
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1750356887
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Columbia Presbyterian Center
- St Lukes Roosevelt
- St Lukes Roosevelt
- U Paris VII, France
- Pediatrics
