Dr. Jocelyn Bonner, MD
Dr. Jocelyn Bonner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY.
James Grimm1926 POTTER ST, Eugene, OR 97405 Directions
Cynthia Allyn, Lcsw132 E Broadway Ste 430, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 334-6286
I'm very happy with Dr. Bonner! I have a number of disorders and a complicated history, and Dr. Bonner was very patient and thorough in understanding it all! I have been seeing Dr. Bonner for seven years now, and i'm very grateful for her kindness and caring!
- 39 years of experience
- English
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Bonner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.