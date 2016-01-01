Overview

Dr. Joceliza Chaudhary, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Chaudhary works at Samaritan Family Practice - Los Gatos in Los Gatos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.