Dr. Jobyna Whiting, MD
Dr. Jobyna Whiting, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Locations
Miami Neuroscience Institute8950 N Kendall Dr Ste 407W, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Exelent person, very kind and a great profesional.
About Dr. Jobyna Whiting, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1790861144
- Endovascular Surgery, University of Florida
- University Of Florida|University of Florida College of Medicine - General Surgery
- General Surgery, University of Florida, Gainesville, Fla.
- Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Whiting has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whiting has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
149 patients have reviewed Dr. Whiting. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whiting.
