Overview

Dr. Joby George, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Highland Park Hospital.



Dr. George works at NorthShore Medical Group in Gurnee, IL with other offices in Deerfield, IL and Highland Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.