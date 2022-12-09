Overview

Dr. Job Mongare, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Athens, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UT Health Athens and UT Health Tyler.



Dr. Mongare works at VICKI RAAB MD LLC in Athens, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Chronic Pain and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.