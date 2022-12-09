Dr. Job Mongare, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mongare is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Job Mongare, MD
Overview
Dr. Job Mongare, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Athens, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UT Health Athens and UT Health Tyler.
Dr. Mongare works at
Locations
Job B Mongare MD113 N Murchison St, Athens, TX 75751 Directions (903) 677-6006
Hospital Affiliations
- UT Health Athens
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is a wonderful Dr always very nice and caring.
About Dr. Job Mongare, MD
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1962463869
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mongare has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mongare accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mongare has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mongare has seen patients for Migraine, Chronic Pain and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mongare on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Mongare. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mongare.
