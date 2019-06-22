Dr. Job Buschman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buschman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Job Buschman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Job Buschman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.
Dr. Buschman works at
Locations
SWAT Surgical Associates LLP3509 22nd St, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 799-7928Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Lubbock Surgical Associates3611 22nd Pl, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 799-7928
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very well respected and will answer any questions you might have and will lead you in the right path, his staff members are also very polite from the moment you walk in. Very Pleased.
About Dr. Job Buschman, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972506376
Education & Certifications
- Tex Tech U
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Texas Tech University
