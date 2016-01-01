Overview

Dr. Joash Lazarus, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica and Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital.



Dr. Lazarus works at Mutiple Sclerosis Center of Atlanta in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Detroit, MI and Carrollton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.