Dr. Fernandez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joaquin Fernandez, MD
Overview
Dr. Joaquin Fernandez, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Miami, FL.
Dr. Fernandez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Miami Beach Medical Group7500 SW 8th St Ste 101, Miami, FL 33144 Directions (305) 265-9686
-
2
Internal Medicine Associates PA750 S Federal Hwy, Hollywood, FL 33020 Directions (954) 342-8800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fernandez?
He is excellent Podiatry.
About Dr. Joaquin Fernandez, MD
- Podiatry
- English
- 1154306314
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernandez accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernandez works at
Dr. Fernandez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.