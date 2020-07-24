Overview

Dr. Joaquin Estrada, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.



Dr. Estrada works at LEONARD STALLINGS MD in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.