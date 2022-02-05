Dr. Joaquin Diego, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diego is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joaquin Diego, MD
Dr. Joaquin Diego, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Miami Cancer Institute and South Miami Hospital.
Cardiology Healthcare of South Florida, Corp.7190 Sw 87th Ave, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 270-3075
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Cancer Institute
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
very pleasant, the staff is very professional, I was called in at my appointment's time.
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
- Temple Univ
- Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina
- Cardiology
