Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Joaquin Bermudez, DO

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3 (15)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joaquin Bermudez, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Bermudez works at Haven Behavioral Hospital of Phoenix in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Haven Behavioral Hospital of Phoenix
    1201 S 7th Ave Ste 200, Phoenix, AZ 85007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 236-2000
    Redemption Psychiatry, LLC
    12424 N 32nd St Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 471-8560
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Redemption Psychiatry
    202 E Earll Dr Ste 160, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 471-8560
    Valley Hospital Phoenix
    3550 E Pinchot Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 952-3900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizoaffective Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 12, 2019
    Dr. Bermudez is the best! He is very knowledgeable and patient. Really helped my with my Depression and Anxiety!
    Dan — Nov 12, 2019
    About Dr. Joaquin Bermudez, DO

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104086784
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joaquin Bermudez, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bermudez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bermudez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bermudez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bermudez works at Haven Behavioral Hospital of Phoenix in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Bermudez’s profile.

    Dr. Bermudez has seen patients for Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bermudez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bermudez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bermudez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bermudez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bermudez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

