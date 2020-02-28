Overview

Dr. Joaquim Tavares, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University of Lisbon|University Of Lisbon Lisbon Portugal and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Tavares works at Palm Medical Group in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Respiratory Management and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.