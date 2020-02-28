See All Cardiologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Joaquim Tavares, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Joaquim Tavares, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University of Lisbon|University Of Lisbon Lisbon Portugal and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Tavares works at Palm Medical Group in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Respiratory Management and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palm Medical Group
    6040 S Fort Apache Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89148
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Respiratory Management
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Pneumonia
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Airway Obstruction Chevron Icon
Airway Stenting Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD-Like Dyspnea Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Granuloma Chevron Icon
Lung Mass Chevron Icon
Lung Tumor Chevron Icon
Mechanical Ventilation Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Dyspnea Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Problem Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis - Granuloma Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pneumothorax Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Respiratory Distress Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disturbance-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Rhythmic Movement Disorder Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Solitary Pulmonary Nodule Chevron Icon
Spontaneous Pneumothorax Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Stenosis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tracheal Strictures Chevron Icon
Treatment of Airway Obstruction Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthCare Partners
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • One Health
    • Teachers Health Trust
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Feb 28, 2020
    HE IS A TOP NOTCH DOCTOR!!!... My review is long over due as I have been a patient of Dr. Tavares since the opening of his office in 2013. Let me start by saying he is an absolute gem of a doctor!.. His knowledge, professionalism, bedside-manner and caring demeanor are just a few things that I can describe about him. He is like family now, my Mother has accompanied me to all my visits and you would think he's her doctor too! :) We love his wonderful staff as well. There are other Doctors in the office so if he's on call in the hospital, you could see another specialist on staff (Which is great)! They're ALL wonderful and you'll feel well taken care of. As long as I remain in Las Vegas, Dr. Tavares will be my Pulmonologist. GOD bless you & your family! Thank you for taking care of me and helping me to BREATHE!!! :)
    T. Brawner — Feb 28, 2020
    About Dr. Joaquim Tavares, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1437147295
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Meml Sloan Kettering|NY Hospital Queens
    Residency
    • Flushing Hospital &amp;amp; Medical Center|Flushing Hospital Med Center
    Internship
    • Flushing Hospital Med Center|Flushing Hospital Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Lisbon|University Of Lisbon Lisbon Portugal
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joaquim Tavares, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tavares is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tavares has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tavares has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tavares works at Palm Medical Group in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Tavares’s profile.

    Dr. Tavares has seen patients for Respiratory Management and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tavares on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tavares. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tavares.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tavares, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tavares appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

