Dr. Correia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joaquim Correia, MD
Overview
Dr. Joaquim Correia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center and Saint Michael's Medical Center.
Locations
Joaquim J. Correia, M.D., L.L.C.243 Chestnut St, Newark, NJ 07105 Directions (973) 589-7996
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Saint Michael's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best doctor.
About Dr. Joaquim Correia, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205945623
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Correia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Correia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Correia works at
Dr. Correia has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Correia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Correia speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Correia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Correia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Correia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Correia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.