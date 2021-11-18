Dr. Joao Lopes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joao Lopes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joao Lopes, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 375 Mount Pleasant Ave Ste 206, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 436-1860
-
2
Summit Medical Group PA1 Seymour St, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (908) 273-4300
-
3
Summit Medical Group1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 277-8950Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Performed hernia surgery on me. Felt totally confident in his skills. Explained everything in terms a non medical person could understand. Spent time addressing my questions, concerns. My follow up appointment was the same. This is what was wrong, this is what I did to fix it and this is what you can expect... A very down to earth personable guy. I would highly recommend. Bonus: He was a very personable guy.
About Dr. Joao Lopes, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1043268378
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Dr. Lopes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopes has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.