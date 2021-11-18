Overview

Dr. Joao Lopes, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.