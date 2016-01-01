Dr. Joao Gomes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joao Gomes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joao Gomes, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurocritical Care. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / JOSE MARIA VARGAS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Gomes works at
Locations
-
1
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gomes?
About Dr. Joao Gomes, MD
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1528012283
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / JOSE MARIA VARGAS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurocritical Care and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gomes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gomes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gomes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gomes works at
Dr. Gomes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gomes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gomes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.