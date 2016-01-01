Dr. Joao Fontoura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fontoura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joao Fontoura, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joao Fontoura, MD is an Internal Medicine & Pediatrics Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine & Pediatrics, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Florida International University College of Medicine.
Dr. Fontoura works at
Locations
Brandon Health Center313 S Lakewood Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 653-6100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joao Fontoura, MD
- Internal Medicine & Pediatrics
- 9 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Florida International University College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fontoura has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fontoura accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fontoura speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fontoura. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fontoura.
