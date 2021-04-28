Dr. Joannie Sun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joannie Sun, MD
Overview
Dr. Joannie Sun, MD is a Dermatologist in Newport Beach, CA.
Dr. Sun works at
Locations
Kevin J. Lien M.d. Inc.230 Newport Center Dr Ste 200, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 706-7766
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sun is excellent ... a very knowledgeable, caring, kind, and thoughtful physician. I have been a patient for approximately -8- years. I have and will continue to recommend her highly. Over the past 40 years, I have been treated by several Dermatologists .... she’s the best!
About Dr. Joannie Sun, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Mandarin
- 1881780229
Dr. Sun works at
Dr. Sun has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Hair Loss and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sun speaks Mandarin.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sun.
