Overview

Dr. Joanne Waeltermann, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Catonsville, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital and Greater Baltimore Medical Center.



Dr. Waeltermann works at Joanne M Waeltermann MD in Catonsville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye and Heterophoria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.