Dr. Joanne Waeltermann, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (9)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joanne Waeltermann, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Catonsville, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital and Greater Baltimore Medical Center.

Dr. Waeltermann works at Joanne M Waeltermann MD in Catonsville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye and Heterophoria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Childrens Eye Care LLC
    1011 Frederick Rd, Catonsville, MD 21228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 744-0400

  • Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital
  • Greater Baltimore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lazy Eye
Heterophoria
Esophoria
Lazy Eye
Heterophoria
Esophoria

Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Alternating Hyperphoria Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Leucocoria Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 29, 2019
    My daughter was comfortable with her. She took her time and diagnosed her and we have continued care with her. My daughter absolutely loves her. She is very patient and understanding which you should be when dealing with children. I have and will continue to recommend her to others.
    — Mar 29, 2019
    About Dr. Joanne Waeltermann, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1518955764
    Education & Certifications

    • Children's Mercy Hosp
    • Sinai Grace Hospital
    • Wayne State Univ Som
    • University of Detroit Mercy
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joanne Waeltermann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waeltermann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Waeltermann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Waeltermann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Waeltermann works at Joanne M Waeltermann MD in Catonsville, MD. View the full address on Dr. Waeltermann’s profile.

    Dr. Waeltermann has seen patients for Lazy Eye and Heterophoria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waeltermann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Waeltermann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waeltermann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waeltermann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waeltermann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

