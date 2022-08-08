Overview

Dr. Joanne Votel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Maplewood, MN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital and North Memorial Health.



Dr. Votel works at MetroPartners Obstetrics & Gynecology in Maplewood, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.