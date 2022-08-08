Dr. Joanne Votel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Votel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joanne Votel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joanne Votel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Maplewood, MN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital and North Memorial Health.
Dr. Votel works at
Locations
-
1
Partners Obstetrics and Gynecology2945 Hazelwood St Ste 210, Maplewood, MN 55109 Directions (651) 770-3320Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Old Location1737 Beam Ave, Maplewood, MN 55109 Directions (651) 770-3320
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital
- North Memorial Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CompBenefits Corp.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Votel?
One of the kindest and caring Doctors I’ve ever met. Listens well and is supportive.
About Dr. Joanne Votel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1932122777
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- College Of St. Catherine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Votel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Votel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Votel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Votel works at
Dr. Votel has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Votel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Votel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Votel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Votel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Votel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.