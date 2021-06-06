See All Cardiologists in Santa Rosa, CA
Dr. Joanne Tsai, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Joanne Tsai, MD

Cardiology
3.5 (5)
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Joanne Tsai, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.

Dr. Tsai works at Kaiser Permanente in Santa Rosa, CA with other offices in Austin, TX and Medford, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cardiology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Dan Tsoi, MD
Dr. Dan Tsoi, MD
8 (10)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center
    401 Bicentennial Way, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 393-4008
  2. 2
    Austin Heart PA
    7800 Shoal Creek Blvd Ste 205N, Austin, TX 78757 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 206-3600
  3. 3
    Medford Clinic Family Medical Center
    1698 E McAndrews Rd Ste 300, Medford, OR 97504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 732-7580
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital
    30 Mark West Springs Rd, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 573-5200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Tilt Table Testing
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Treadmill Stress Test
Tilt Table Testing
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Treadmill Stress Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tsai?

    Jun 06, 2021
    I was scheduled for a treadmill after experiencing chest pain with running. I was fortunate enough to meet Dr Tsai during that treadmill, and although the test was normal, she interviewed me and scheduled me for a CT scan. A different cardiologist did the CT, told me it was normal, and that my chest pain was not heart related. As I was walking to my car thinking it was all in my head, I get a call from Dr Tsai asking me to drop by to review the CT scan. There was a critical blockage in the widow maker!! Dr Tsai scheduled me for stinting 72h later. My chest pain has never returned. My wife and I are eternally grateful that she saved my life. I am writing this now because I just found out Dr Tsai left Kaiser! We didn't even get a letter. Doesn't Kaiser send letters when their doctor leaves? This is such a loss to us as I am sure it is to other patients. When I called to find a replacement, I was given the doctor who told me my CT was normal! This is enough for me to leave Kaiser.
    J.C. — Jun 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joanne Tsai, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joanne Tsai, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tsai to family and friends

    Dr. Tsai's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tsai

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joanne Tsai, MD.

    About Dr. Joanne Tsai, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346260148
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tsai has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tsai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joanne Tsai, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.