Dr. Joanne Parks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joanne Parks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joanne Parks, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Dr. Parks works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Practice2650 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 570-2000Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Main St. Psychiatry, S. C.5911 Northwest Hwy Ste 207, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Directions (815) 526-3781Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
- 3 145 S Virginia St, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Directions (815) 444-9999
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parks?
Dr. Parks is the absolute best. She knows more than any psychiatrist I have ever met with in my life. Where she really shines is her ability to think outside of the box and integrate medical issues with psychiatric care. She is kind, caring, compassionate, and she actually listens. I never feel like just a number; I feel like a human being when I am talking to her, and I feel understood. Her staff is also very kind and accommodating.
About Dr. Joanne Parks, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1619019148
Education & Certifications
- Rush-Presbyterian-St Lukes Med Ctr
- Ny Hosp/Cornell Mc/Westchester Division
- University of Cincinnati
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parks works at
Dr. Parks has seen patients for Phobia, Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Parks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.