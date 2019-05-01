See All Dermatologists in Decatur, GA
Dermatology
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Joanne McAlvany, MD is a Dermatologist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.

Dr. McAlvany works at Dermatology Associates GA LLC in Decatur, GA with other offices in Suwanee, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Associates of Georgia LLC
    1951 Clairmont Rd, Decatur, GA 30033
  2. 2
    Dermatology Associates of Georgia LLC
    4285 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste A, Suwanee, GA 30024

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Mole Evaluation
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Mole Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Mole Evaluation
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Lichen Planus
Melanoma Screening
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Birthmark
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Hidradenitis
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Plantar Wart
Psoriasis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Tinea Versicolor
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    May 01, 2019
    Love this doctor. Answered all my questions. So nice!!!
    — May 01, 2019
    About Dr. Joanne McAlvany, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902914443
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. McAlvany has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McAlvany has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. McAlvany. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McAlvany.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McAlvany, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McAlvany appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

