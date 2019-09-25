Dr. Joanne Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joanne Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joanne Kim, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Kim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr Minh Ho MD PA902 Frostwood Dr Ste 143, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 467-8491
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
Dr. Kim took time to explain my diagnosis and answer all my questions. I appreciate her caring attitude!
About Dr. Joanne Kim, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1922048644
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Cerebrovascular Disease, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.