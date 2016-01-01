See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Joanne Kim, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joanne Kim, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.

Dr. Kim works at San Francisco Center Liver Dis in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    CPMC Van Ness Campus
    1100 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA 94109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 600-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mills-peninsula Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Pap Smear
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Joanne Kim, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487790614
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Ohio State University Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
