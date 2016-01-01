Dr. Joanne Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joanne Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Joanne Kim, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
-
1
CPMC Van Ness Campus1100 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA 94109 Directions (415) 600-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
About Dr. Joanne Kim, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1487790614
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University Hospitals
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Pap Smear and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.