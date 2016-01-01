Overview

Dr. Joanne Filicko-O'Hara, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Filicko-O'Hara works at Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Bone Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

