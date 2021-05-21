See All Ophthalmologists in Fairlawn, OH
Dr. Joanne Briggs, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joanne Briggs, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Briggs works at Joanne Harris Briggs M.d. Inc. in Fairlawn, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Joanne Harris Briggs M.d. Inc.
    3600 W Market St Ste 100, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 665-3937

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Eye Infections
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Eye Infections

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Joanne Briggs, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1508940552
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.