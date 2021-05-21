Dr. Joanne Briggs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Briggs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joanne Briggs, MD
Overview
Dr. Joanne Briggs, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Briggs works at
Locations
-
1
Joanne Harris Briggs M.d. Inc.3600 W Market St Ste 100, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Directions (330) 665-3937
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Briggs?
Dr. Briggs and her staff are wonderful! I would highly recommend them.
About Dr. Joanne Briggs, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, French
- 1508940552
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Briggs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Briggs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Briggs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Briggs works at
Dr. Briggs has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Briggs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Briggs speaks French.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Briggs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Briggs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Briggs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Briggs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.