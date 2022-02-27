Dr. Joanne Blum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joanne Blum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joanne Blum, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their residency with University of Michigan Hospitals
Dr. Blum works at
Locations
Baylor Charles A. Sammons Cancer Center3410 Worth St Ste 730, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 370-1000
Texas Oncology, PA - Sammons Cancer Ctr / Baylor University Medical Center3535 Worth St # 610, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 370-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Texas Oncology is great. All of the staff and doctors are first rate.
About Dr. Joanne Blum, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blum has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Blum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.