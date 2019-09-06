Dr. Joanna Zurada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zurada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joanna Zurada, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joanna Zurada, MD is a Dermatologist in Clifton, NJ. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with St. Mary’s General Hospital.
Dr. Zurada works at
Locations
Dermatology Center of North Jersey1033 Clifton Ave, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 777-6444
Marieanne G Giardina-beckett MD71 Union Ave Ste 108, Rutherford, NJ 07070 Directions (201) 804-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary’s General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been going to Dr. Zurada for 7 years now and she is amazing. She answers all of your questions and is personable. She is definitely great for acne treatment. My sister and my mom go to her too, and they love her as well.
About Dr. Joanna Zurada, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1285953570
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Princeton University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zurada has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zurada accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zurada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zurada works at
Dr. Zurada has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zurada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Zurada. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zurada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zurada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zurada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.