Dr. Joanna Zurada, MD

Dermatology
4 (37)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Joanna Zurada, MD is a Dermatologist in Clifton, NJ. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with St. Mary's General Hospital.

Dr. Zurada works at DERMATOLOGY CENTER OF NORTH JERSEY in Clifton, NJ with other offices in Rutherford, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Dermatology Center of North Jersey
    1033 Clifton Ave, Clifton, NJ 07013 (973) 777-6444
    Marieanne G Giardina-beckett MD
    71 Union Ave Ste 108, Rutherford, NJ 07070 (201) 804-8900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  St. Mary's General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Dermatitis
Ringworm
Acne
Dermatitis
Ringworm

Treatment frequency



Acne Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
UVB Box Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Sep 06, 2019
    I've been going to Dr. Zurada for 7 years now and she is amazing. She answers all of your questions and is personable. She is definitely great for acne treatment. My sister and my mom go to her too, and they love her as well.
    Noel Los — Sep 06, 2019
    About Dr. Joanna Zurada, MD

    Dermatology
    English
    1285953570
    Education & Certifications

    Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    University of Illinois at Chicago
    Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Princeton University
    Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joanna Zurada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zurada is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Zurada has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zurada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Zurada has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zurada on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Zurada. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zurada.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zurada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zurada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

