Overview

Dr. Joanna Vanvleet, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.



Dr. Vanvleet works at Leever Mental Health Counseling in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Function Testing, Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.