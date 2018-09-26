See All Psychiatrists in Port Saint Lucie, FL
Dr. Joanna Vanvleet, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Joanna Vanvleet, DO

Psychiatry
3.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Joanna Vanvleet, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.

Dr. Vanvleet works at Leever Mental Health Counseling in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Function Testing, Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Lindsay Israel, MD
Dr. Lindsay Israel, MD
6 (35)
View Profile
Dr. Karen Severson, MD
Dr. Karen Severson, MD
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Psychiatry Associates
    1555 NW Saint Lucie West Blvd Ste 201, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 878-7216

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cognitive Function Testing
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Function Testing
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Vanvleet?

    Sep 26, 2018
    She has given me excellent care. I’ve been seen her for a few months, and I am feeling and doing much better since.
    — Sep 26, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joanna Vanvleet, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joanna Vanvleet, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Vanvleet to family and friends

    Dr. Vanvleet's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Vanvleet

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joanna Vanvleet, DO.

    About Dr. Joanna Vanvleet, DO

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154535292
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Henry Ford Health System
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Florida Atlantic University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joanna Vanvleet, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanvleet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vanvleet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vanvleet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vanvleet works at Leever Mental Health Counseling in Port Saint Lucie, FL. View the full address on Dr. Vanvleet’s profile.

    Dr. Vanvleet has seen patients for Cognitive Function Testing, Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vanvleet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanvleet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanvleet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanvleet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanvleet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joanna Vanvleet, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.