Dr. Joanna Tukaj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tukaj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joanna Tukaj, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joanna Tukaj, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Covina, CA.
Dr. Tukaj works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Heidarali Sahebekhtiari M.d. Inc.1433 N Hollenbeck Ave Ste 104, Covina, CA 91722 Directions (626) 914-0017
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tukaj?
About Dr. Joanna Tukaj, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Polish
- 1336407923
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tukaj accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tukaj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tukaj works at
Dr. Tukaj speaks Polish.
Dr. Tukaj has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tukaj.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tukaj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tukaj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.